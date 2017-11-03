Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Drops 2-1 loss to Bruins
Lagace made 26 saves during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Boston.
This was just the second start of the season for Lagace, and he entered with a disastrous .813 save percentage and 6.35 GAA. Despite the loss, this checks out as an excellent showing considering his previous results. The 25-year-old netminder posted a discouraging .901 and 3.19 marks through 69 career AHL appearances, and he was forced into duty after Vegas' top three goalies all sustained injuries. It's probably best to limit expectations in all fantasy settings for Lagace, and his virtual relevance is probably fleeting.
