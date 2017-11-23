Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Earns third straight win
Lagace allowed two goals on 19 shots but came away a 4-2 winner in Anaheim on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old rookie most certainly did not deserve the victory in this one, as poor John Gibson was hammered with 49 shots at the other end of the rink. A win is a win, however, and Lagace has four in his last five starts. It remains to be seen how long injuries will allow Lagace to remain with the big club, but his ugly ratios (.872 save percentage, 3.65 GAA) through 11 appearances don't inspire much confidence.
