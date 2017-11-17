Lagace turned away 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's win over the Canucks.

It was the third win of Lagace's NHL career, as the 24-year-old has become the Golden Knights' starter due to a variety of injuries. Lagace's .864 save percentage is a disaster, but he bounced back well after getting pulled in his last outing against the Oilers. With Malcolm Subban (lower body) nearing a return, Lagace might be shifted into a backup role very soon. Even when he does get the nod, it's hard to feel confident with Lagace in the cage.