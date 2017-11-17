Lagace turned away 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's win over the Canucks.

It was the third win of Lagace's NHL career, as the 24-year-old has become the Golden Knights' starter due to a variety of injuries. Lagace's .864 save percentage is a disaster, but he bounced back well after getting pulled in his last outing against the Oilers. With Malcolm Subban (lower body) nearing a return, Lagace might be shifted into a backup role very soon. Even when he does get the nod, it's hard to feel confident with Lagace in the cage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories