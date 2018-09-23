Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Ekes out shootout win
Lagace stopped 20 of 24 shots Saturday in a 5-4 shootout road win over the Sharks. This was his preseason debut.
Lagace's final stat line leaves a lot to be desired, but he showed tremendous resolve in hanging on through the shootout frame. The Canadian backstop is slotted behind Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban on the organizational depth chart.
