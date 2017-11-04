Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gearing up for matinee
Lagace took to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday afternoon, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The Golden Knights netminder will take shots from host Ottawa in this matinee.
Lagace, a rookie, has lost his first three NHL starts, and he's yet to appear in a home game. He's not a recommended fantasy play against a Senators squad that's winning more faceoffs than any other team in the infancy of the 2017-18 campaign.
