Lagace recorded his first NHL win Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Senators. He made 24 saves.

It was nice for him to get that monkey off his back. Lagace was thrust into duty in the blue paint after Oskar Dansk, the team's third starter this season, was injured earlier this week. He has allowed a lot of goals so far -- 15 in three-and-a-half games, to be exact. Lagace can't be trusted just yet, so don't use up a waiver pick on him.