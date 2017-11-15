Lagace was pulled from Tuesday's matchup with the Oilers after giving up seven goals on 29 shots.

Lagace was actually looked at by trainers in the third period, but it wasn't until Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the Oilers' seventh goal of the night when he got the hook. Lagace was great against the Jets in his last outing, but a career-high seven goals allowed Tuesday doesn't look good on the resume. The 24-year-old is currently in the Golden Knights' starting role due to a variety of goaltending injuries, but his lackluster .860 save percentage and the recent team struggles make him one to avoid right now.