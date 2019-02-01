Lagace will start between the pipes Friday on the road against the Hurricanes.

Lagace was reassigned to AHL Chicago during the All-Star break to get some reps in goal while the team was off. Fellow goaltender Malcolm Subban (illness) didn't travel to Carolina, thus prompting the Golden Knights to give Lagace the nod for the first of their back-to-back contests. The Quebec native will square off against a Hurricanes team that ranks 26th in goals scored per game at home (2.92) while posting a minus-24 goal differential for the season.