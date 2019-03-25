Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Headed back to AHL
Lagace is no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, suggesting that he's been demoted to AHL Chicago, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
Schoen extrapolates that this development is an indication of Marc-Andre Fleury's return from his lower-body injury. Lagace remains the clear No. 3 netminder on Vegas' organizational depth chart.
