Lagace will man the crease for Monday's tilt in Toronto.

Though he's coming off the back of his first NHL win -- which came Saturday against the Senators -- Lagace hasn't done nearly enough to prove that he's worth fantasy utilization. Through four games, the 24-year-old is 1-3-0 with a 4.43 GAA, .856 save percentage, and will be put under serious pressure by a Leafs team that scores 4.14 goals per game at the Air Canada Centre.