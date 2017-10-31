Lagace will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Lagace will be making his first NHL start and just his second appearance, after coming in for the injured Oscar Dansk (lower body) on Monday. Prior to getting called up to Vegas, the 24-year-old had registered a 2-2-0 record with a less than stellar .888 save percentage with AHL Chicago this season. The netminder will be backed up by emergency recall Dylan Ferguson for Tuesday's tilt.