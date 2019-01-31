Lagace was recalled from AHL Chicago on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lagace spent the All-Star break in the AHL getting some reps in the crease but he'll rejoin the top club ahead of the team's start to the second half Friday against the Hurricanes. Vegas begins the second half of the season with a four-game road trip and a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, so there's at least a chance Lagace will get a look in one of the two.