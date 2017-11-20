Lagace stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's win over the Kings.

Although Malcolm Subban (lower body) is back to being healthy, the team still decided to roll with Lagace, who has now won consecutive games. Aside from an awful night againt the Oilers, Lagace has been looking much improved of late, winning three of his last four. The 24-year-old will likely be sliding into the backup role with Subban healthy, but his recent play shows he isn't an awful fantasy play whenever he does find himself in the crease. That said, Marc-Andre Fleury and perhaps even Oscar Dansk will be re-entering the fold at some point.