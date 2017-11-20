Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Leads way against Kings
Lagace stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's win over the Kings.
Although Malcolm Subban (lower body) is back to being healthy, the team still decided to roll with Lagace, who has now won consecutive games. Aside from an awful night againt the Oilers, Lagace has been looking much improved of late, winning three of his last four. The 24-year-old will likely be sliding into the backup role with Subban healthy, but his recent play shows he isn't an awful fantasy play whenever he does find himself in the crease. That said, Marc-Andre Fleury and perhaps even Oscar Dansk will be re-entering the fold at some point.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Starting against Los Angeles•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Earns victory against Vancouver•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gets pulled against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Stopping pucks Tuesday night•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Captures second victory of rookie season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...