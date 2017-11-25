Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Leaves before securing victory
Lagace allowed four goals on 23 shots before leaving at the start of the third period against the Sharks on Saturday.
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said said wasn't feeling well, so the team turned to Malcolm Subban in the final period. He avoided a loss, but Lagace snapped a three-game streak where he allowed just two goals in each contest. Lagace isn't exactly having a great season, but his numbers are a bit misleading. He allowed nine goals in his first two appearances and then seven in a matchup with Oilers a couple weeks ago. Other than that, he's been pretty solid.
