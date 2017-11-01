Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Loses first start
Lagace surrendered five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.
Making his first career start after allowing four goals on 11 shots Monday in relief of Oscar Dansk (lower body), Lagace had a 4-2 lead after two frames before falling victim to a four-goal, third-period onslaught which included an empty-netter. With Dansk joining Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcolm Subban (lower body) on injured reserve, Lagace and 19-year-old Dylan Ferguson will have to hold down the fort unless another option is acquired from outside the organization. With his club still sitting pretty at 8-3-0 even after this loss, Lagace could be a good source of wins in the short term.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...