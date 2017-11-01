Lagace surrendered five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Making his first career start after allowing four goals on 11 shots Monday in relief of Oscar Dansk (lower body), Lagace had a 4-2 lead after two frames before falling victim to a four-goal, third-period onslaught which included an empty-netter. With Dansk joining Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Malcolm Subban (lower body) on injured reserve, Lagace and 19-year-old Dylan Ferguson will have to hold down the fort unless another option is acquired from outside the organization. With his club still sitting pretty at 8-3-0 even after this loss, Lagace could be a good source of wins in the short term.