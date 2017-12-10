Lagace stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's win over the Stars.

Lagace was making his first start since Dec.1 against Winnipeg, when he was burned for six goals in a crushing defeat. The 24-year-old has found himself in the backup role once again with Malcolm Subban having returned from injury and playing very well. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) is nearing a return, so expect Lagace to be sent back to the AHL soon. His 6-6-1 record is decent, but his .872 save percentage indicates there's still some work that needs to be done.