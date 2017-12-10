Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Makes 36 saves in victory
Lagace stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's win over the Stars.
Lagace was making his first start since Dec.1 against Winnipeg, when he was burned for six goals in a crushing defeat. The 24-year-old has found himself in the backup role once again with Malcolm Subban having returned from injury and playing very well. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) is nearing a return, so expect Lagace to be sent back to the AHL soon. His 6-6-1 record is decent, but his .872 save percentage indicates there's still some work that needs to be done.
