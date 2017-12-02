Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Overwhelmed by high-flying Jets
Lagace surrendered six goals on 37 shots in Friday night's 7-4 road loss to the Jets.
This putrid showing by the Vegas defense -- coupled with a Kings win over the Blues -- caused the expansion club to lose its white-knuckled grip as leaders of the Pacific Division. Lagace owns terrible ratios (3.85 GAA, .866 save percentage) through 13 games, but he's claimed five victories, including a Nov. 10 triumph over Winnipeg -- the very team that caused him fits Friday. Malcom Subban is the de facto No. 1 backstop for the Golden Knights with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) still without a timetable for his return, but Lagace still figures to see his fair share of playing time until Flower is ready to spring.
