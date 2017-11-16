Lagace will defend the cage against the Canucks on Thursday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Lagace was pulled in Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton after giving up seven goals on 29 shots -- with some concerns regarding a potential injury -- but he appears to be back to 100 percent and will take his place between the pipes. Pressed into action due to the multitude of goalie injuries in the desert, the 24-year-old has posted a 2-5-1 record alongside a disappointing 4.12 GAA.