Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Pitted against Jets on Friday
Lagace will defend the net from the visiting Jets on Friday, David Shoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Schoen quips that there's "no surprise there" with this goalie confirmation, as Vegas' only other healthy option is Dylan Ferguson, who has been limited to junior-league experience and was taken in this year's draft -- the expansion Golden Knights took him in the seventh round (19th overall. Lagace has a poor 3.87 GAA and .866 save percentage through six games, though he did surprise Ottawa last week by stealing a win at their own barn.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Twenty-five saves not enough•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Turns aside 22 shots in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: In goal Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gets first NHL win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gearing up for matinee•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...