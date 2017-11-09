Lagace will defend the net from the visiting Jets on Friday, David Shoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Schoen quips that there's "no surprise there" with this goalie confirmation, as Vegas' only other healthy option is Dylan Ferguson, who has been limited to junior-league experience and was taken in this year's draft -- the expansion Golden Knights took him in the seventh round (19th overall. Lagace has a poor 3.87 GAA and .866 save percentage through six games, though he did surprise Ottawa last week by stealing a win at their own barn.