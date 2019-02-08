Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Reassigned to minors
Lagace was shipped down to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Lagace's demotion comes as Malcolm Subban (illness) was taken off injured reserve. The 25-year-old Lagace figures to spend the rest of the year in the minors, where he is 9-6-0 with a .899 save percentage in 19 appearances. With Dylan Ferguson and Oscar Dansk in the system, the Golden Knights could decide not to re-sign Lagace when his contract runs out at the end of the year.
