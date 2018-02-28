Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled from minors, set to start Tuesday
Lagace was recalled from AHL Chicago and will start Tuesday against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Since the Golden Knights faced the Kings on Monday night, Lagace will take the second half of back-to-back matchups. Lagace hasn't started since Dec. 9 against the Stars, when he tamed 36 of 39 shots. Still, he has mostly struggled with the big club, posting a 6-6-1 record with a .872 save percentage and a 3.79 GAA. With their eyes on the playoffs, Vegas wants a dependable backup goalie, so getting Lagace into the lineup against the league's 17th-ranked offense (2.8 goals per game) seems like the right time, but fantasy owners should look elsewhere for their backstop.
