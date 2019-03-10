Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled on emergency basis
Lagace was recalled by the Golden Knights on an emergency basis Sunday, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
No injury to Marc-Andre Fleury or Malcolm Subban has been reported, but it's possible one surfaces soon, as there doesn't otherwise seem to be any reason necessitating a call-up for Lagace.
