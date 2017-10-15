Play

Lagace was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.

The move was made as a result of the organization's No. 1 goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury landing on injured reserve with a concussion. Therefore, Lagace looks set to remain with the big club for at least the coming week, though the recently acquired Malcolm Subban is likely to get the lion's share of time in goal for that period.

