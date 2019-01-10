Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled, will back up Thursday
Lagace was summoned from AHL Chicago on Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. He will serve as the backup netminder Thursday versus the Sharks.
Lagace will sub in for Malcolm Subban (illness) and will be the available body should Marc-Andre Fleury be forced to leave early. Given that Subban is dealing with a bug, it's possible Lagace's stay with the Golden Knights will be a short one.
