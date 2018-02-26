Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Returned to AHL
Lagace was sent down to AHL Chicago on Monday, beating the deadline that allows him to play in the league later this season, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Though Lagace is back down in the AHL now, it may have been simply a matter of getting it done before the aforementioned deadline. Malcolm Subban is still dealing with an injury, so Lagace could easily find himself called back up to Vegas to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup. For that to happen, though, he will have to be recalled once more.
