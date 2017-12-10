Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Sent to AHL
Lagace was sent to AHL Chicago on Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
With the activation of Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) from the injured reserve, there was no room for Lagace with the big club. The 24-year-old rookie goaltender owns a pedestrian 3.79 GAA and .872 save percentage along with a 6-6-2 record.
