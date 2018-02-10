Lagace will be summoned from AHL Chicago ahead of Sunday's game against the Flyers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lagace will replace Malcolm Subban on the active roster after Subban suffered an injury during practice Saturday. His opportunities in goal will likely be minimal this time around with Marc-Andre Fleury healthy, but he could receive a start or two depending on how long Subban is sidelined.