Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Set to start
Legace will start between the pipes against San Jose on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Legace, the third goalie on the Golden Knights' depth chart, will get the starting nod in this exhibition. Vegas appears to be taking it easy with Marc-Andre Fleury's backup, Malcolm Subban (ankle) in the preseason, though he has been participating in practice.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Staying in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Called up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Demoted to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Stops 13 in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Suffers home loss to Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled from minors, set to start Tuesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...