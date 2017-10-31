Lagace surrendered four goals on 11 shots in his NHL debut Monday night, taking a 6-3 road loss to the Islanders. "Not the start I obviously wanted for my first NHL [appearance], but I'll watch the video and see what I can do better and then right back at it [Tuesday]," Lagace said, per a post-game report by NHL.com.

The Quebec native was thrust into duty during the second period because starter Oscar Dansk sustained an undisclosed injury. Indeed, this was a tall order for Lagace, as the John Tavares-led Isles had scored a whopping 20 goals over the previous four games heading into this one. The Swede's fantasy value can be accurately measured only when it's known how long Dansk or No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) will be out of action.