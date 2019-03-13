Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Shipped back to minors
Lagace was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday, TSN reports.
Lagace emergency call-up was due to the impending birth of Marc-Andre Fleury's child, but with the Flower back in the fold, the youngster was no longer needed. The 25-year-old Lagace figures to spend the rest of the year in the minors, though could be called up once the Wolves season concludes.
