Lagace was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Lagace will get the opportunity to log some games in the minors with the Golden Knights off until Feb. 1. Depending on the health of Malcolm Subban (illness), the 25-year-old Lagace could be recalled to serve as the backup versus Carolina. The Quebec native has yet to secure a start in the NHL this season and figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Chicago once Subban is cleared to play.