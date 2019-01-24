Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Shipped down to minors
Lagace was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Thursday.
Lagace will get the opportunity to log some games in the minors with the Golden Knights off until Feb. 1. Depending on the health of Malcolm Subban (illness), the 25-year-old Lagace could be recalled to serve as the backup versus Carolina. The Quebec native has yet to secure a start in the NHL this season and figures to spend the bulk of the year with AHL Chicago once Subban is cleared to play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled, will back up Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Ekes out shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Set to start•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Staying in Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Called up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Demoted to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...