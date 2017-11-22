Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Starting against Anaheim
Lagace will tend the goal on the road against the Ducks on Wednesday.
Lagace began the year as Vegas' fourth-string goalie, and he's played like it. He has a 3.67 GAA and a .872 save percentage this season. The Ducks may be missing their top two centers, but they have to be happy to be seeing Lagace in net.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Leads way against Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Starting against Los Angeles•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Earns victory against Vancouver•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gets pulled against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Stopping pucks Tuesday night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...