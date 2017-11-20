Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Starting against Los Angeles
Lagace will get the start against Los Angeles on Sunday.
Even though Malcolm Subban is finally healthy from his lower-body injury, head coach Gerard Gallant wants to give Subban more practices and will roll with the hot hand of Lagace, who stopped 19 of 21 shots Thursday against Vancouver. Still Los Angeles is fresh off a four goal performance Saturday, and Lagace will need to bring his best effort to appease the home crowd.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Earns victory against Vancouver•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gets pulled against Oilers•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Stopping pucks Tuesday night•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Captures second victory of rookie season•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Pitted against Jets on Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...