Lagace will get the start against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Even though Malcolm Subban is finally healthy from his lower-body injury, head coach Gerard Gallant wants to give Subban more practices and will roll with the hot hand of Lagace, who stopped 19 of 21 shots Thursday against Vancouver. Still Los Angeles is fresh off a four goal performance Saturday, and Lagace will need to bring his best effort to appease the home crowd.