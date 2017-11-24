Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Starting against San Jose
Lagace will be the home starter against the Sharks on Friday.
Vegas plays Friday and Saturday, so the games had to be split between Lagace and Malcolm Subban. Lagace has allowed exactly two goals in his last three starts, all wins. Overall, though, he has a 3.51 GAA and a .873 save percentage.
