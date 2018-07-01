Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Staying in Vegas
Lagace signed a contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday. According to CapFriendly, this is a one-year deal valued at $650,000.
Due to a rash of injuries affecting Vegas' goalies this past season, Lagace was thrown into the fire, and he ended up appearing in his first 16 NHL games. Over that span, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder recorded a 3.92 GAA and .867 save percentage. No one will be mistaking those for quality rate stats, but the important thing is that Lagace still fashioned a respectable 6-7-1 record and did a fine job holding down the fort while No. 1 tender Marc-Andre Fleury was out of commision. Lagace will probably start the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL, but since he's apparently earned the trust of GM George McPhee, he could be a call-up candidate if injuries once again threaten the team.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Called up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Demoted to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Stops 13 in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Suffers home loss to Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled from minors, set to start Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Returned to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...