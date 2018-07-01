Lagace signed a contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday. According to CapFriendly, this is a one-year deal valued at $650,000.

Due to a rash of injuries affecting Vegas' goalies this past season, Lagace was thrown into the fire, and he ended up appearing in his first 16 NHL games. Over that span, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder recorded a 3.92 GAA and .867 save percentage. No one will be mistaking those for quality rate stats, but the important thing is that Lagace still fashioned a respectable 6-7-1 record and did a fine job holding down the fort while No. 1 tender Marc-Andre Fleury was out of commision. Lagace will probably start the 2018-19 campaign in the AHL, but since he's apparently earned the trust of GM George McPhee, he could be a call-up candidate if injuries once again threaten the team.