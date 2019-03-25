Lagace was in attendance for Monday's practice session and appears to have been recalled from the minors, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lagace's name will likely move on and off the Golden Knights' official roster due to his designation as an emergency recall. Even when he is on the roster, the 25-year-old is unlikely to see much action, as Malcolm Subban figures to carry the load in Marc-Andre Fleury's (lower body) absence.