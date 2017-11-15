Lagace will be in the crease for Tuesday's matchup with the Oilers, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Because Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) didn't make the road trip, it's likely Lagace will play Thursday in Vancouver as well. This will be the rookie's eighth consecutive start for Vegas, and he's posted a brutal 2-4-1 record, 3.58 GAA and .876 save percentage. With a tough Oilers offense on the agenda, it's best to keep Lagace off of fantasy lineups for now.