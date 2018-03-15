Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Stops 13 in relief
Lagace made 13 saves on 17 shots after replacing Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period of an 8-3 loss to New Jersey on Wednesday.
It didn't matter who the Golden Knights tried in net in this contest, because nothing worked for them on defense all night. Lagace's outing was a slight improvement on Fleury, but both netminders struggled badly against New Jersey, despite only facing a combined 28 shots. The sooner both of them can flush this one, the better.
