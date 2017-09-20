Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Strong showing in preseason contest
Lagace turned away 10 of the 11 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Colorado.
Tuesday was Lagace's debut for the Golden Knights -- he played the first two periods before making way for Oscar Dansk in the third period. With Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin Pickard and Dansk ahead of him on the organizational depth chart, don't expect Lagace to make much fantasy impact in 2017-18.
