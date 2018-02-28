Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Suffers home loss to Kings
Lagace allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to the Kings.
The Golden Knights wanted to avoid giving traditional starter Marc-Andre Fleury both games of a back-to-back set against the Kings, so Lagace was rolled out for his first start since Dec. 9. While the netminder certainly has had better performances in his debut season, credit his counterpart, Jack Campbell, for picking up 41 saves on 42 shots in this one. Lagace's fantasy value is tied to the status of Maclom Subban, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Recalled from minors, set to start Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Returned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Set to rejoin Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Makes 36 saves in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Tapped for start Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...