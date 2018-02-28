Lagace allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to the Kings.

The Golden Knights wanted to avoid giving traditional starter Marc-Andre Fleury both games of a back-to-back set against the Kings, so Lagace was rolled out for his first start since Dec. 9. While the netminder certainly has had better performances in his debut season, credit his counterpart, Jack Campbell, for picking up 41 saves on 42 shots in this one. Lagace's fantasy value is tied to the status of Maclom Subban, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.