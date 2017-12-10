Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Tapped for start Saturday
Lagace will be the starting goalie for Saturday's contest in Dallas.
Lagace takes the starter's net for the 14th time this season but just the second time since Malcolm Subban returned from injury. With Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) returning to practice recently, this could be Lagace's last chance to impress before he is sent down to the minors for the foreseeable future. He'll look to get it done against a Dallas offense that is averaging 2.93 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Overwhelmed by high-flying Jets•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Between the pipes Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Leaves before securing victory•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Starting against San Jose•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Earns third straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...