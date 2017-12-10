Lagace will be the starting goalie for Saturday's contest in Dallas.

Lagace takes the starter's net for the 14th time this season but just the second time since Malcolm Subban returned from injury. With Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) returning to practice recently, this could be Lagace's last chance to impress before he is sent down to the minors for the foreseeable future. He'll look to get it done against a Dallas offense that is averaging 2.93 goals per game.