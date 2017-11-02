Lagace will tend twine in Thursday's road contest against the Bruins, TSN reports.

The Golden Knights have been decimated by injuries in goal, with Lagace already the fifth different tender to field pucks for the expansion club this season. The 24-year-old had a rude awakening into the NHL, as he surrendered nine goals on 48 shots between the Islanders and Rangers, respectively, but the silver lining is that Boston only ranks 21st in the league in home scoring at 2.83 goals per game this season.