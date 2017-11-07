Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Turns aside 22 shots in loss
Lagace came out the loser in the shootout following a 4-3 defeat Monday night at the hands of Toronto.
An .880 save percentage isn't great, but considering that it was Lagace's second career start against one of the most dynamic offensive in the league, it's forgivable. Even so, he's still a ways from earning a spot on your fantasy roster at this time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: In goal Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gets first NHL win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Gearing up for matinee•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Drops 2-1 loss to Bruins•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Tasked with shutting down B's•
-
Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Loses first start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...