Lagace came out the loser in the shootout following a 4-3 defeat Monday night at the hands of Toronto.

An .880 save percentage isn't great, but considering that it was Lagace's second career start against one of the most dynamic offensive in the league, it's forgivable. Even so, he's still a ways from earning a spot on your fantasy roster at this time.

