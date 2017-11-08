Lagace gave up three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canadiens.

Lagace will take the loss, but he actually kept the Golden Knights in the game and can't be faulted on a couple of the goals. The 24-year-old has been dealt a tough hand with all the goaltending injuries on the team and has come up with some impressive stops. While he should continue to see action, it's hard to recommend him as a fantasy option given his 1-4-1 record and .866 save percentage. It has the potential to be a cool story, but Lagace's lack of experience at the professional level makes it pretty apparent that he's probably not ready for the task that's been put in front of him.