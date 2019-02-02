Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Yields four goals in season debut
Lagace allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss during his season debut against the Hurricanes on Friday.
This defeat drops Lagace to 6-8-1 in his NHL career, and he's probably fortunate to have that record. Lagace has posted a save percentage above .900 just five times in his 15 starts. While it's likely he's headed back to the AHL once Malcolm Subban is healthy, Lagace can't be trusted as a streaming option anyway.
