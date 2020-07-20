Pacioretty was not with the team for Monday's practice session, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pacioretty racked up 32 goals and 34 helpers in 71 games this season and would be a major loss for the Knights' offense if he missed any significant time. Even if the absence is a little more serious, the winger could be eased back into action during the round-robin contests.
