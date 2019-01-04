Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Activated off IR
Pacioretty (undisclosed) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Pacioretty was deemed a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Anaheim following morning skate, but his activation off IR coupled with the demotion of Brandon Pirri to the AHL all but confirms he'll make his return to action against the Ducks. The American winger is expected to slot into his usual spot skating on the Golden Knights' second line and second power-play unit.
