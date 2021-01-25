Pacioretty committed to six hits in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Coyotes.

Mad Max appears to have played with a chip on his shoulder after the Coyotes defeated the Golden Knights 5-2 in the previous contest. However, while Pacioretty's aggressive play helped goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pitch a shutout, he's been held without a goal or assist in two consecutive games after starting the campaign with a four-game point streak.