Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: All-Star shining bright

Pacioretty leads all Golden Knights with 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) through the All-Star break.

Nineteen of those points have transpired on the man advantage. Patches has a goal and an assist through three games since the Golden Knights replaced head coach Gerard Gallant with Peter DeBoer, and given all the rubber he's throwing at the cage -- 225 shots through 52 games -- we expect the American winger to continue moving toward career highs across the board. Have you missed out on watching Pacioretty this season? Catch him at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game representing the Pacific Division on Saturday.