Pacioretty (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty missed Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals due to an illness, but his presence at practice Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for Thursday's matchup with Chicago. The Golden Knights and fantasy owners will both be happy to have the 30-year-old winger back in their lineups, as he's been red hot recently, racking up eight goals and 11 points in his last eight games.